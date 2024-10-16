Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Save the Springboks

US private equity management companies ruined rugby in home nations

16 October 2024 - 16:56
Springboks celebrating after winning the Rugby Championship trophy. Picture: ANTON GEYSER/GALLO IMAGES
Your editorial opinion on the proposed SA Rugby Union-Ackerley Sports Group deal refers (“Something rotten about SA Rugby deal”, October 16).

I would urge people to look up Eggchaser on YouTube and hear how American private equity management companies ruined rugby in the home nations. When they took over leading clubs it led to the bankruptcy of three famous and historic rugby franchises, as well as huge profit-taking by the private equity companies. This led to an actual decline in the amount of money put back into rugby.

In the game of cricket, voting to give the Indian cricket board total control of international cricket, which all but limited Test cricket to a round robin of India, England and Australia, with other nations surviving on scraps, led to a sharp decline in the quality of the game and declining crowds.

This must not be allowed to happen to the Springboks.

John Hepton
Via BusinessLIVE

EDITORIAL: Something rotten about SA Rugby deal

It is hard to argue with unions objecting to the substance of the transaction and the process
Opinion
16 hours ago

Former F1 boss central to deal to sell Boks’ commercial rights

Eddie Jordan’s firm sets in motion deal to give up control of Saru commercial assets, including the Springboks
National
1 day ago

READ HERE: Explosive letter takes aim at dubious Saru deal

SA’s richest men are pushing back against the Boks deal
National
1 day ago

EXCLUSIVE: How Saru plans to sell out the Springboks

Business Day has seen a confidential ‘investment structure and business plan overview’ document
National
2 days ago
