I would urge people to look up Eggchaser on YouTube and hear how American private equity management companies ruined rugby in the home nations. When they took over leading clubs it led to the bankruptcy of three famous and historic rugby franchises, as well as huge profit-taking by the private equity companies. This led to an actual decline in the amount of money put back into rugby.
In the game of cricket, voting to give the Indian cricket board total control of international cricket, which all but limited Test cricket to a round robin of India, England and Australia, with other nations surviving on scraps, led to a sharp decline in the quality of the game and declining crowds.
This must not be allowed to happen to the Springboks.
John Hepton Via BusinessLIVE
LETTER: Save the Springboks
US private equity management companies ruined rugby in home nations
Your editorial opinion on the proposed SA Rugby Union-Ackerley Sports Group deal refers (“Something rotten about SA Rugby deal”, October 16).
John Hepton
