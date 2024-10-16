ANC supporters fly a party flag. Picture: Ziphozonke Lushaba
John Dludlu’s take on the ANC being outwitted by the DA and the possibility of improving their lot is interesting, and the opposite of what many supposed DA supporters, most of a pale persuasion I would guess, seem to think (“Still no credible research on why majority did not vote”, October 16). They are whining at full volume about the DA’s weakness in the government of national unity (GNU).
I like Dludlu’s take. And as for excluding the EFF and MK, Cyril Ramaphosa’s ANC is scared and suspicious of that cabal, and rightly so. Panyaza Lesufi? Well, this puffed up, self-important racist may well split the ANC as he and the EFF have a great deal in common. We shall see.
Why did the majority of ANC South Africans not vote? Those I know said they couldn’t vote for a corrupt ANC but also could not betray the struggle their parents fought by voting DA. Interesting times.
Paul Kearney Via BusinessLIVE
LETTER: Politics at play
Paul Kearney
Via BusinessLIVE
