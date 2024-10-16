The announcement by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) that it will not prosecute President Cyril Ramaphosa or any other suspects implicated in the Phala Phala matter case has rightly been met with outrage and disgust.
What would happen to an ordinary person if the authorities discovered that he or she had millions of rand worth of dollars hidden under the cushions of their sofa without any Rica or Fica documentation — as required by the law and SA Reserve Bank regulations?
Why is Ramaphosa getting special treatment? And why is the DA no longer demanding that action be taken against its new ANC chum in the government of national unity (GNU)? It is just another case of one rule for the ANC elite, and another for the rest of us.
It’s another glaring example of the DA deferring its effectiveness by clinging on to its positions in the GNU cabinet. This will not end well for either party.
Mark Lowe Durban
LETTER: Phala Phala stuff up
NPA’s decision not to prosecute over undeclared dollars in cushions makes a mockery of justice
MARIANNE MERTEN: Show of presidential accountability little more than ticking boxes
