sports, arts & culture minister Gayton McKenzie. Picture: ANTON GEYSER/GALLO IMAGES
It is disheartening to witness the plight of our artists who are in desperate need of support yet remain unheard and ignored.
The passing of celebrated artist Solomon Moholo has illuminated this troubling reality. His family expressed shock not only at their loss but also at the poor state of SA’s public hospitals, where he received inadequate care.
At the funeral it was particularly alarming that Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi, who spoke immediately after the family, failed to acknowledge the distressing circumstances surrounding Moholo’s treatment. This reflects a broader issue within our government — one that consistently neglects the arts and public healthcare.
Our artists deserve better support and recognition for their contributions to society. The lack of accountability from officials such as the sports, arts & culture minister is unacceptable. It is time for our leaders to listen to the cries for help from the arts community and prioritise the enhancement of public health services.
We call on the government to take immediate action to uplift our artists and provide them with the respect and support they deserve. The state of our public hospitals must also be scrutinised and improved. It is time for change.
Tsepo Mhlongo Orlando East
LETTER: Artists deserve better support
Public health services need to be prioritised
Tsepo Mhlongo
Orlando East
