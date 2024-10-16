Opinion / Letters

LETTER: All aboard the crazy train

It’s hard to keep up with the lies, falsehoods and conspiracies

16 October 2024 - 16:29
Elon Musk joins Donald Trump on stage in Butler, Pennsylvania, the US, October 5 2024. Picture: REUTERS/BRIAN SNYDER
Elon Musk joins Donald Trump on stage in Butler, Pennsylvania, the US, October 5 2024. Picture: REUTERS/BRIAN SNYDER

Great column from Tom Eaton, as always (“With X emuskulated, deliver us from medieval US quackery,” October 15). Of course, SA has conscripted loonies as well, who are all aboard the crazy train.

They talk about “MSM” (mainstream media) as if articles from fringe outlet cellar-based quack writers are somehow independent, trustworthy and truth-based, not noticing the penis-enhancing drugs that are promoted.

One hundred percent of the loonies believe the earth is flat, that scientists are part of a great network of Satanists, that vaccines are the devil’s work, that democrats somehow control the weather and, of course, that Maga and Donald Trump somehow have unlocked “the great secret” vault of whatever aforementioned nonsense they subscribe to.

It’s hard to keep up with the lies, falsehoods and conspiracies. When we are done laughing at their ridiculousness and hope the cats weren’t really eaten by illegal immigrants, all we can do is implore them to seek help while we pity those in their surroundings who have to endure the utter craziness they spew.

Rasmus Jensen
Via BusinessLIVE

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

