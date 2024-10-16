They talk about “MSM” (mainstream media) as if articles from fringe outlet cellar-based quack writers are somehow independent, trustworthy and truth-based, not noticing the penis-enhancing drugs that are promoted.
Rasmus Jensen
LETTER: All aboard the crazy train
Great column from Tom Eaton, as always (“With X emuskulated, deliver us from medieval US quackery,” October 15). Of course, SA has conscripted loonies as well, who are all aboard the crazy train.
They talk about “MSM” (mainstream media) as if articles from fringe outlet cellar-based quack writers are somehow independent, trustworthy and truth-based, not noticing the penis-enhancing drugs that are promoted.
One hundred percent of the loonies believe the earth is flat, that scientists are part of a great network of Satanists, that vaccines are the devil’s work, that democrats somehow control the weather and, of course, that Maga and Donald Trump somehow have unlocked “the great secret” vault of whatever aforementioned nonsense they subscribe to.
It’s hard to keep up with the lies, falsehoods and conspiracies. When we are done laughing at their ridiculousness and hope the cats weren’t really eaten by illegal immigrants, all we can do is implore them to seek help while we pity those in their surroundings who have to endure the utter craziness they spew.
Rasmus Jensen
Via BusinessLIVE
