LETTER: Tax incentives will help
The London Investment Week delegation led by deputy president Paul Mashatile has brought renewed energy to SA’s growth quest (“Foreign direct investment the real test for charm offensive”, October 4).
However, our economy can only grow and attract investment if our energy supply grows too — and rapidly — and the looming Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) of the EU will darken these dreams before you can pronounce the acronym.
CBAM is poised to have a significant effect on our just energy transition and growth. Designed to impose tariffs on imports to the EU from countries with less stringent carbon regulations, it aims to prevent carbon leakage and incentivise global emissions reductions.
For SA and our grid’s tethering to coal combined with a challenging transition to cleaner energy sources, CBAM brings challenges and opportunities. It’s clear our export-driven industries are in for a hellish ride.
Since the EU intends imposing carbon costs on designated products imported into the EU from January 1 2026, SA goods — especially from carbon-intensive sectors such as iron, steel and cement — will face higher tariffs.
Our competitiveness in Europe will come under huge pressure, and key industries (and vital employers) will battle immense financial, human and environmental costs.
CBAM should be our impetus to catalyse investment in renewable energy, driving technological advancements and job creation across our economy and bringing us closer to meeting climate targets and attracting more international funding.
However, we must heed the call immediately, and tax incentives are an important part of building a better future. In 2023 the Treasury introduced section 12BA to the Income Tax Act as a temporary expansion of tax incentives for businesses to invest in renewable energy, with no thresholds on generation capacity.
This will lapse at the end of February 2025, right when it’s arguably needed most. The Treasury should be doing all it can to encourage renewables investment towards a decarbonised economy. Extending 12BA for a further two years will help this mission.
Shaun Nel
Via email
