LETTER: Selling out SA rugby

The Springboks celebrate their Rugby World Cup final triumph over the All Blacks in Paris last year. SA Rugby is hoping to fully globalise their brand by partnering with proposed equity partners ASG. Image: Cathrine Steenkeste (Getty Images)
When this news first surfaced it seemed improbable, but as reported by Business Day it seems a bad deal, at many levels. Perhaps there’s more to it, but the dealmakers need to heed a gentle warning: sports brands belong to their fans, not administrators.
The Springboks live in the hearts and minds of a weary and grateful nation, and have done more for nation-building than any politician. Anyone who thinks they can buy this shiny trinket for a few grubby dollars had better ensure the necessary protections of the brand are rock solid.
Assurances and promises are irrelevant. This includes what it looks like, what colours are used, what types of sponsors are signed up, where it plays, on what sports it can be licensed to, and so on.
They need to be impenetrably robust in favour of SA and a rugby union team called the Springboks that play in green and gold, usually in the afternoon SA time, and that proudly display a leaping antelope on the chest.
Martin Neethling Via BusinessLIVE
