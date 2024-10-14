LETTER: DA has nothing to celebrate

I’m hugely disappointed in the DA’s slick, shiny media event celebrating 100 days as part of the government of national unity (GNU) and explaining its five top priorities for SA’s medium-term plan. What’s to celebrate?
In that period the DA has allowed the ANC to walk all over it with the National Health Insurance (NHI) and Basic Education Laws Amendment Bills both becoming law. It has let President Cyril Ramaphosa off the hook with his millions of undeclared cash in dollars at Phala Phala, leaving the EFF to make the case for prosecution. Yes, the EFF!
The DA has allowed its new ANC chum to kick Cilliers Brink out of the Tshwane mayoralty and failed to get Ramaphosa to fire or even suspend his seriously compromised justice minister.
And then there’s the brewing ethics complaint and cadre redeployment allegations against the DA leader, charging that he provided misleading information in responses to parliamentary inquiries concerning the hiring of unqualified individuals within his ministerial office. He also can’t fire his hastily appointed chief of staff without taxpayers contributing to a hefty severance payment.
All round that’s not much for the DA to celebrate in return for six cabinet ministers, a slew of deputies and a few more well-paid sweetie positions, while most of its MPs lie tethered, frustrated and silent on the backbenches. What happened to strong, principled and effective opposition and holding ANC excesses and corruption to account? Where is the backbone?
It is often said that the first rule of politics is that if you’re explaining then you’re losing. Well the DA is losing. And with its 22% to the ANC’s 40% in the GNU that is more than just shameful missed opportunities. It is an unmitigated disaster.
Mark Lowe Durban
