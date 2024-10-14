This is an annual problem in that newly qualified health practitioners often cannot get community posts and their careers are put on hold. The real problem is simply that the provinces have limited budgets and they cannot fill these posts because of budgetary constraints. The truth of the matter is budgetary constraints are getting worse every year.
Bearing the above in mind, how is it even remotely possible for our government to consider implementing National Health Insurance? It would be wise to at least try to ensure the posts that we do have available are properly resourced so that individuals can be absorbed immediately into the community service posts and get started with their careers.
Michael Bagraim, MP DA employment & labour spokesperson
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: Budgets weigh on health posts
Tamar Kahn’s article refers (“Provinces to rejig community service posts to accommodate doctors”, October 10).
This is an annual problem in that newly qualified health practitioners often cannot get community posts and their careers are put on hold. The real problem is simply that the provinces have limited budgets and they cannot fill these posts because of budgetary constraints. The truth of the matter is budgetary constraints are getting worse every year.
Bearing the above in mind, how is it even remotely possible for our government to consider implementing National Health Insurance? It would be wise to at least try to ensure the posts that we do have available are properly resourced so that individuals can be absorbed immediately into the community service posts and get started with their careers.
Michael Bagraim, MP
DA employment & labour spokesperson
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Provinces to rejig community service posts to accommodate doctors
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Provinces to rejig community service posts to accommodate doctors
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.