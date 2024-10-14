Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Budgets weigh on health posts

14 October 2024 - 17:21
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF
Picture: 123RF

Tamar Kahn’s article refers (“Provinces to rejig community service posts to accommodate doctors”, October 10).

This is an annual problem in that newly qualified health practitioners often cannot get community posts and their careers are put on hold. The real problem is simply that the provinces have limited budgets and they cannot fill these posts because of budgetary constraints. The truth of the matter is budgetary constraints are getting worse every year.

Bearing the above in mind, how is it even remotely possible for our government to consider implementing National Health Insurance? It would be wise to at least try to ensure the posts that we do have available are properly resourced so that individuals can be absorbed immediately into the community service posts and get started with their careers.

Michael Bagraim, MP
DA employment & labour spokesperson

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

Provinces to rejig community service posts to accommodate doctors

Medical professionals unable to fulfil statutory requirement that allows them to register and practise independently
National
4 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
MICHAEL AVERY: Anatomy of a scandal: Bonitas said ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
STUART THEOBALD: Tito Mboweni — an SA hero and ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
EDITORIAL: Flaws in privatisation strategy
Opinion / Editorials
4.
BRIAN BENFIELD: Citizenship and the apex court — ...
Opinion
5.
ANN BERNSTEIN: Business must lean on government ...
Opinion

Related Articles

Provinces to rejig community service posts to accommodate doctors

National / Health

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.