This one sentence sums up SA Inc’s most important strategic objective. Since our domestic consumer market is too small to make a dent in our horrific unemployment levels, the only alternative is to amend our infrastructure woes and adopt free market policies to progress towards deeper integration into wealthier global markets.
Michael Settas Via BusinessLIVE
LETTER: Boost free market policies
Kuben Naidoo writes that “SA needs to gradually increase the sophistication of its exports, because countries become richer by exporting more sophisticated products” (“SA’s strong and centred democracy poised for economic upswing”, October 10).
