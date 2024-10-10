Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Boost free market policies

10 October 2024 - 15:16
The only alternative is to progress towards deeper integration into wealthier global markets. Picture: SUPPLIED
Kuben Naidoo writes that “SA needs to gradually increase the sophistication of its exports, because countries become richer by exporting more sophisticated products” (“SA’s strong and centred democracy poised for economic upswing”, October 10).

This one sentence sums up SA Inc’s most important strategic objective. Since our domestic consumer market is too small to make a dent in our horrific unemployment levels, the only alternative is to amend our infrastructure woes and adopt free market policies to progress towards deeper integration into wealthier global markets.

Michael Settas
Via BusinessLIVE

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

