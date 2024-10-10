Like most “greenies” she spouts claims without any facts or figures to back them up. Rogue nation China imports thousands of tonnes of coal from SA, which provides low-cost electricity that allows it to undercut most countries’ production costs.
Dennis Hoines Via BusinessLIVE
LETTER: Bending the facts
Gillian Hamilton states that “gas power is almost triple the cost of renewable energy and is thus not cost-competitive” (“Let’s not swap one resource curse for another”, October 10).
Dennis Hoines
