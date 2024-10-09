LETTER: A disintegrating democracy

A voter casts their ballot. Picture: MOTSHWARI MOFOKENG
Notwithstanding the 50-plus partiesthat competed in the May 2024 national elections and the 18 that now sit in parliament, one cannot help but sense the country’s universal franchise multiparty democratic dispensation — the result of years of a hard-fought struggle by so many —isdisintegrating.
About 11-million registered voters (41%) did not exercise theirbasic right to vote. The essence of a viable democratic state is enthusiastic and motivated electoral participation by a large majority of the nation’s eligible voters.
The vibrantpursuit of active democracy requiresa parliamentary environment in which diverse parties not only skilfully and persuasively promote their values, principles and policies; they also call out and hold accountable the executive of the government of the day for their deficiencies, transgressions and failures.
A living democracy needs a competitive party political arena in which more than one party is capable of presenting the electorate with a credible alternative to the incumbent government, and through which they can realistically achieve a change in the balance of political power.This keeps a governing party on its toes and wary of losing power.
With so much voter apathy and 10 of our political parties now absorbed into one ANC-dominated government of national unity (GNU) — and the other eight in a state of internal disarray and political impotence — our much-needed competitive and ethically drivendemocratic momentum has become static and stagnant.
Our extraordinary country is losingitshistorical “political miracle” reputation and is fast becoming a global showcase of how apoliticalmonopoly — characterised by corruption, incompetence,dysfunctionality and arrogant self-indulgence — can destroy a nation’s potential to achieve social and economic transformation and afulfillednational promise of a better life for all.
By forming his disingenuous GNU President Cyril Ramaphosa has deftly, deliberately and dangerously drained our democracy of its very life blood — party political competitiveness andeffective parliamentary oversight — and thus left political control of our country entirely in the inadequate, incapable, self-serving, soiled hands of the ANC, its cabinet and its cadres — yet again!
David Gant Kenilworth
LETTER: A disintegrating democracy
The formation of a GNU has merely placed control of the country in the hands of the ANC once more
