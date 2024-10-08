LETTER: Say no to Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s racism

The recent racist remarks of MP and former public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane are deeply troubling and in stark contrast to the values of unity and respect we strive for in our new SA.
It is particularly alarming to see a legislator, someone entrusted with the responsibility of representing all citizens, engage in hate speech that undermines the progress we have made since the end of apartheid.
Such comments perpetuate division and hostility, threatening the very fabric of our democratic society. Mkhwebane’s actions are an embarrassment to our institutions and set a poor example for the public, especially the youth, who look to leaders for guidance and inspiration.
MPs must uphold the principles of equality and dignity for all. Those who fail to do so should face appropriate consequences. I urge the parliamentary leadership to take this seriously and refer Mkhwebane to the ethics committee. Failure to act would signal acceptance of such behaviour and could embolden others to follow suit, further fracturing our social cohesion.
As we navigate the complexities of nation-building it is vital that our leaders demonstrate accountability and integrity. Our new SA does not require the shadows of the past; we need leaders who foster inclusivity and mutual respect.
It is time for parliament to stand firm against racism, ensuring that all members exemplify the values we hold dear. Let us collectively condemn these remarks and work towards a future in which unity prevails over division.
Tsepo Mhlongo Orlando East
