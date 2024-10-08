The SAPS has a drastic competence, manpower and gear deficit. On the other hand, private security has been forged in the fires of free market competition, with its employees often going through more strenuous training. In the case of cash-in-transit vehicle guards in particular, private security officers are often also veterans of bloody clashes with organised criminals.
LETTER: Private security nod a welcome change
Police minister Senzo Mchunu’s call for increased collaboration and co-operation between private security companies and the SA Police Service (SAPS) is a welcome change of policy for the usually anti-privatisation government (“Police minister Senzo Mchunu turns to private security in war on crime”, October 7).
The SAPS has a drastic competence, manpower and gear deficit. On the other hand, private security has been forged in the fires of free market competition, with its employees often going through more strenuous training. In the case of cash-in-transit vehicle guards in particular, private security officers are often also veterans of bloody clashes with organised criminals.
The police and SA as a whole can only benefit from increased co-operation with private security companies, which are already de facto law enforcement in many areas.
Ideally, the role of visible policing, crime prevention and emergency responses would be outsourced to the private sector, whose increased presence in these communities will result in faster arrival times and more visible law enforcement across the board. This will hopefully leave the SAPS to focus on rebuilding its detective institutions and building a more intensive, intelligence-driven approach to investigating, solving and stopping crimes.
In addition, the government being willing to work together and encourage private sector involvement is a welcome change of policy as a whole. The private sector has kept SA afloat despite the government meddling for all these years.
Perhaps this change in policy can represent a move towards pragmatism, where the government allows the private sector more power to achieve better outcomes in all aspects of the running of the country.
Nicholas Woode-Smith
Via email
