All justice minister Thembi Simelane need do is keep her head down and issue denials now and then. The entire matter will be swept under the carpet no matter what RamaPromises (you know, that fellow who is always “fighting corruption”) says.
Essentially, Simelane’s a member of the nation’s premier crime syndicate and nothing will happen to her. Any arrest/prosecution by the Hawks/National Prosecuting Authority (you know, the organisation that never finds the time to prosecute state capture artists), will amount to nothing.
She will get bail and the next day she will be back in the office awaiting a possible court case circa 2035.
Jacobus Marais Via BusinessLIVE
LETTER: Little chance of Simelane facing the music
Nothing will happen to politically connected justice minister
Alexander Parker’s most recent column refers (“Labour Party’s ministerial excess offers lessons for SA’s new government”, October 7).
