Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Little chance of Simelane facing the music

Nothing will happen to politically connected justice minister

08 October 2024 - 18:17
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Justice & constitutional development minister Thembi Simelane. Picture: BRENTON GEACH/GALLO IMAGES
Justice & constitutional development minister Thembi Simelane. Picture: BRENTON GEACH/GALLO IMAGES

Alexander Parker’s most recent column refers (“Labour Party’s ministerial excess offers lessons for SA’s new government”, October 7).

All justice minister Thembi Simelane need do is keep her head down and issue denials now and then. The entire matter will be swept under the carpet no matter what RamaPromises (you know, that fellow who is always “fighting corruption”) says.

Essentially, Simelane’s a member of the nation’s premier crime syndicate and nothing will happen to her. Any arrest/prosecution by the Hawks/National Prosecuting Authority (you know, the organisation that never finds the time to prosecute state capture artists), will amount to nothing.

She will get bail and the next day she will be back in the office awaiting a possible court case circa 2035.

Jacobus Marais
Via BusinessLIVE

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

TOM EATON: Censure Simelane? Nah, that would rock Ramaphosa’s boat

Acting against the justice minister would set dozens of other threads twitching, each one attached to a faction
Opinion
23 hours ago

MARIANNE MERTEN: VBS cloud over justice minister casts shadow on entire executive

Meanwhile, the president slow walks to some resolution or other. Maybe.
Opinion
6 days ago

LETTER: Little chance of Simelane facing the music

Nothing will happen to politically connected justice minister
Opinion
10 hours ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
TOM EATON: Censure Simelane? Nah, that would rock ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
AYABONGA CAWE: After years on the shelf sorghum ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
EDITORIAL: Crack the whip on medical negligence
Opinion / Editorials
4.
NEVA MAKGETLA: Eskom the 800-pound gorilla that ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
DUMA GQUBULE: Central bank reactions to inflation ...
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.