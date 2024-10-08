Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Hostage-taking a dirty trick

Hamas, which started the war, now wants to end the conflict on its terms

08 October 2024 - 16:51
Hostages and Missing Families Forum supporters hold a vigil on the one-year anniversary of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel, in London, Britain, October 7 2024. Picture: REUTERS/HANNAN MCKAY
Hostages and Missing Families Forum supporters hold a vigil on the one-year anniversary of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel, in London, Britain, October 7 2024. Picture: REUTERS/HANNAN MCKAY

Monday marked a year since Hamas attacked Israel and began the current war. Neither group is willing to cease fighting, though Hamas’s view is that were Israel to cease its military action, withdraw from Gaza and agree to the release of certain Palestinian prisoners, it too would stop fighting and return the remaining Israeli hostages.

Hostages are taken and held against their will as a bargaining chip. It is a dirty trick, going for the underbelly of the enemy to use an innocent life as a pawn. Even if a hostage is not physically mistreated, the mental anguish of never knowing whether the coming day will find you dead or alive is akin to torture, which is extended to their family and friends.

Though Gazan civilians also live with the fear of death, they do have some control over their fate, and unlike the hostages before they were taken, know the rules of engagement.

Israel is condemned by many for the destruction of life and property in Gaza, where the hostages are being held. The word “disproportionate” is often used to describe its actions. But Hamas’s conditions for releasing its hostages are also disproportionate. What sort of deal is that? 

Hamas, which started the war horrifically and has held its hostages cruelly, now wants to end the war on its terms, with no guarantee that it will not launch another surprise attack.

Gaza has been flattened, but who started the war? And who knew that Israel had the capacity and the capability of doing so? Hamas did.

As the chief Hamas negotiator, Khalil Al-Hayya, stated a few days back: “We can say ... that the Palestinian cause has become the prime cause in the world.” Yes, but at what expense?

Roger Graham 
Cape Town

