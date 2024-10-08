This is as disgusting as it is predictable. I see what is happening: this army hospital arrangement is where all the high-up will go once National Health Insurance (NHI) is in place. That’s why it’s being evolved to provide comprehensive cover.
Ministers and their dependants have already been migrated to it. Once the connected elites fall under the army hospital, the lying ANC can give up their normal medical aids and say they have no more private medical fund.
Andrea Robertson Via BusinessLIVE
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: Elite have escape plan for NHI
Expanding scope of presidential medical unit will allow ANC cadres to give up their medical aids
Linda Ensor’s recent article refers (“Presidential medical care costs nearly R500m over five years”, October 7).
This is as disgusting as it is predictable. I see what is happening: this army hospital arrangement is where all the high-up will go once National Health Insurance (NHI) is in place. That’s why it’s being evolved to provide comprehensive cover.
Ministers and their dependants have already been migrated to it. Once the connected elites fall under the army hospital, the lying ANC can give up their normal medical aids and say they have no more private medical fund.
Andrea Robertson
Via BusinessLIVE
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Presidential medical care costs nearly R500m over five years
Medical negligence payouts in Gauteng soar 36%
MARIANNE MERTEN: No chit-chat can change the NHI
Medical scheme warns hefty hikes increase support for NHI
Government denies inaction on cheaper private healthcare
LETTER: DA silent on NHI
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
LETTER: DA silent on NHI
Business welcomes president’s request for proposals on NHI Act
EDITORIAL: Perils of the politics of populism
Fitch leaves SA’s rating unchanged, flags contentious NHI
LETTER: NHI law ignores the facts
LETTER: Motsoaledi is wrong about NHS
LETTER: NHI feeding trough
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.