LETTER: Elite have escape plan for NHI

Expanding scope of presidential medical unit will allow ANC cadres to give up their medical aids

08 October 2024 - 18:25
Picture: 123RF
Linda Ensor’s recent article refers (“Presidential medical care costs nearly R500m over five years”, October 7).

This is as disgusting as it is predictable. I see what is happening: this army hospital arrangement is where all the high-up   will go once National Health Insurance (NHI) is in place. That’s why it’s being evolved to provide comprehensive cover.

Ministers and their dependants have already been migrated to it. Once the connected elites fall under the army hospital, the lying ANC can give up their normal medical aids and say they have no more private medical fund. 

Andrea Robertson
Via BusinessLIVE

