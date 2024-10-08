The media seem to delight in anything that undermines stability within political structures. This is a global phenomenon; stable government is boring and doesn’t sell newspapers.
At the age of 77 I have seen the full spectrum of SA’s political “realities”, and the defining feature of our politics over the past 40 years seems to be an underlying desire to work together.
There will always be malcontents and the answer is to work around them until they see the light. The media should not be switching off that light at the altar of their bottom line.
Anton Kleinschmidt Via BusinessLIVE
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: Cultivating instability
Natasha Marrian’s most recent column refers (“MK and EFF — down but not out”, October 4).
The media seem to delight in anything that undermines stability within political structures. This is a global phenomenon; stable government is boring and doesn’t sell newspapers.
At the age of 77 I have seen the full spectrum of SA’s political “realities”, and the defining feature of our politics over the past 40 years seems to be an underlying desire to work together.
There will always be malcontents and the answer is to work around them until they see the light. The media should not be switching off that light at the altar of their bottom line.
Anton Kleinschmidt
Via BusinessLIVE
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
NATASHA MARRIAN: MK and EFF — down but not out
MK reignites court bid for fresh elections
EDITORIAL: Time to raise the ethics bar
Poll shows support for EFF has tanked as voters rally to GNU
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: Trust in the GNU is what it’s all about now
Tshwane in flux ahead of vote for new mayor
SA needs ‘two years of 2% growth’
LETTER: Editorial is spot on about metro dysfunction
EDITORIAL: Why SA mining is still not quite turning a GNU corner
ANTHONY BUTLER: GNU shifts boundaries of acceptable partisan conflict
JONNY STEINBERG: Inequality may shape future of DA
LETTER: Stop trying to sabotage GNU
PETER BRUCE: As rubber hits the road, don’t get swept up in GNU-phoria
EDITORIAL: A lasting solution for municipal dysfunction
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.