LETTER: Cultivating instability

08 October 2024 - 18:09
Natasha Marrian’s most recent column refers (“MK and EFF — down but not out”, October 4).

The media seem to delight in anything that undermines stability within political structures. This is a global phenomenon; stable government is boring and doesn’t sell newspapers.

At the age of 77 I have seen the full spectrum of SA’s political “realities”, and the defining feature of our politics over the past 40 years seems to be an underlying desire to work together.

There will always be malcontents and the answer is to work around them until they see the light. The media should not be switching off that light at the altar of their bottom line.

Anton Kleinschmidt
Via BusinessLIVE

NATASHA MARRIAN: MK and EFF — down but not out

Evidence is mounting that the GNU in its current form could shape up as the big proxy battle in the next ANC conference
