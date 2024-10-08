LETTER: Complex reasons for high food prices

SA households are generally under pressure, and the relatively higher food prices add to the difficulty. Still, it is wrong to accuse anyone of being responsible for higher food prices (“Retailers not cutting food prices fast enough, says watchdog,” October 7).
The factors driving up costs are clear — among many others we have had a drought that led to a poor harvest, higher fuel prices for much of 2024 and higher labour costs. Most agricultural commodity prices remain elevated, mirroring the effects of these factors.
One can argue that the food prices at the retail level do not mirror the extent of increases we see at the farm level, which means retailers have probably absorbed some of the higher costs.
Most importantly, even when agricultural prices start to ease there is typically a lag of three to six months before one sees these reflected at the supermarket till.
Wandile Sihlobo Agricultural Business Chamber of SA
