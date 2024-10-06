LETTER: Hubris infects cabals

Hubris is roughly defined as excessive pride or unwarranted self-confidence. It seems to be an illness that contaminates political cabals.
Here in the Western Cape there are large dollops of hubris: our roads have minimal potholes but most of our schools have masses of “potheads”; the auditor-general signifies that most of the municipalities with clean audits are in the Western Cape, but then most of the municipal officials, or former officials indicted for collaborating with the gangs, are also from the Western Cape. This raises a question: are the Western Cape police more active, more competent or more vigilant?
The outcome of the May 29 general election pleased many of us on the streets. But it appears not to be appreciated by the hubristic leaders, save those doughty fighters for economic freedom who suddenly seem to have acquired manners with the loss of their more intelligent leaders and the thousands of voters who deserted the red badge of courage.
The election results reflect that proportional representation is achieving what it is designed to do: a balancing of interests and the introduction of social justice. The poor are given their mite but constitutional equality means the wealthy and entrepreneurs, the actual creators of employment, are not taxed unduly.
The result is that there are demands on the president and the cabinet for statesmanship, not political partisanship. Today’s cabinet is a mosaic of interests, a patchwork held together by fragile plasters liable to unravel when an ego is bruised. The potentially bruised egos are the representatives of those parties that garnered the least votes, and other than their immediate adulatory sycophants have little appeal to the silent majority, or else they would have been endorsed by voters.
Once upon a time the rivulet in Pretoria was termed the Apies: but after 1994 the Sepedi term for ape was imposed on the rivulet and Pretoria. We now call them Tshwane. After years of mismanagement, if not corruption, Tshwane’s new corruption-busting administration has foundered on the bruised egos of those found wanting previously.
Errol Callaghan Goodwood
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: Hubris infects cabals
Hubris is roughly defined as excessive pride or unwarranted self-confidence. It seems to be an illness that contaminates political cabals.
Here in the Western Cape there are large dollops of hubris: our roads have minimal potholes but most of our schools have masses of “potheads”; the auditor-general signifies that most of the municipalities with clean audits are in the Western Cape, but then most of the municipal officials, or former officials indicted for collaborating with the gangs, are also from the Western Cape. This raises a question: are the Western Cape police more active, more competent or more vigilant?
The outcome of the May 29 general election pleased many of us on the streets. But it appears not to be appreciated by the hubristic leaders, save those doughty fighters for economic freedom who suddenly seem to have acquired manners with the loss of their more intelligent leaders and the thousands of voters who deserted the red badge of courage.
The election results reflect that proportional representation is achieving what it is designed to do: a balancing of interests and the introduction of social justice. The poor are given their mite but constitutional equality means the wealthy and entrepreneurs, the actual creators of employment, are not taxed unduly.
The result is that there are demands on the president and the cabinet for statesmanship, not political partisanship. Today’s cabinet is a mosaic of interests, a patchwork held together by fragile plasters liable to unravel when an ego is bruised. The potentially bruised egos are the representatives of those parties that garnered the least votes, and other than their immediate adulatory sycophants have little appeal to the silent majority, or else they would have been endorsed by voters.
Once upon a time the rivulet in Pretoria was termed the Apies: but after 1994 the Sepedi term for ape was imposed on the rivulet and Pretoria. We now call them Tshwane. After years of mismanagement, if not corruption, Tshwane’s new corruption-busting administration has foundered on the bruised egos of those found wanting previously.
Errol Callaghan
Goodwood
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
SAM MKOKELI: Populism threatens to overtake a GNU with a fuzzy ideology
LETTER: Editorial is spot on about metro dysfunction
CARTOON: Ramaphosa’s new GNU
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.