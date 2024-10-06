With less than 100 days to go to Christmas it is inevitable that we will see all manner of road safety campaigns being touted by transport MECs, and probably by the transport minister herself. When accidents occur the first to arrive to console victims’ families will be these same officials, showing just how much they care.
It may be my imagination, but the number of old Hi-Ace taxis on the Gauteng roads seems to have increased over the last two odd years. It is as if someone has found a way to resell all those old taxis that were traded for a subsidy on a new replacement. SA Taxi suffered defaults until the company itself defaulted in the process. Taxi owners obviously make super profits when there is no finance cost on their vehicles.
The reality is that these old taxis are obviously unroadworthy. Drive behind them on the major roads and you will see wheels wobbling and leaning at odd angles and taxis “crab walking”. Every other week you pass a major accident scene involving one.
Yet nothing is done. Transport officials are asleep at the wheel. They don’t govern and police the obvious. They do nothing to ensure the safety of commuters, whose lives are so obviously at risk. Compare this to the Western Cape, where one will not find a single old-shaped taxi on the road and even the new ones are fearlessly held to account.
The road safety campaigns are coming soon, a disguise for not doing the real job, which requires leadership.
Hartman Groeneweide Sandton
LETTER: Get old taxis off the roads
Traffic officials are slacking while the lives of commuters are at risk
