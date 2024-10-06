Your editorial was spot on (“Revitalising SA’s cities central to GNU success”, October 1). The five major metros account for almost 60% of all jobs in the country. Their share of economic output and tax revenues is even higher. Cities also make up the lion’s share of new enterprise and innovation in the economy.
Unfortunately, the latest statistics show that most metros have performed badly over the last decade, both by previous standards and compared to the rest of the country. Johannesburg has been the worst performer among the big five. Nelson Mandela Bay has performed worst among the rest.
The reasons for their problems have been well documented, with cities being at the sharp end of serious energy and water crises, transport and logistics failures and general infrastructure decay, all reinforced and exacerbated by instability and mismanagement in local government.
It is difficult to imagine the national economy prospering as long as the main cities struggle and stagnate. It is imperative for the government of national unity (GNU) to give more concerted attention to stabilising conditions in the metros through stronger leadership and political maturity.
Prof Ivan Turok NRF research chair: city-region economies, University of the Free State.
LETTER: Editorial is spot on about metro dysfunction
The economy of the country will not prosper if the big cities continue to struggle
EDITORIAL: Revitalising SA’s cities central to GNU success
