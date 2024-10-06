I was in total agreement with Kenneth Mokgatlhe up to the line where he said the DA must embrace affirmative action (“The DA needs to face reality”, October 3).
As woke as this policy may be, it is fundamentally flawed and when race is the sole determinant of support to be provided, then it is racist and can never be endorsed. We need a new approach to uplifting the poor and the marginalised (regardless of race).
By sheer demographic numbers, the vast majority of recipients will be black, but not by skin colour selection. Racial classification is crude, lazy, apartheid-era thinking and must be relegated to the trash heap of history. We need to replace entitlement and victimhood with opportunity and merit.
Some will rise and some will fail. That’s life. But continuing a system that enriches connected cadres because of their skin colour is evil, corrupt and does nothing for the masses. It is the voting majority who must face reality, not the DA.
Michael Blain Via BusinessLIVE
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: Columnist wrong on affirmative action
Majority must face reality about continuing to vote for a system that enriches connected cadres
I was in total agreement with Kenneth Mokgatlhe up to the line where he said the DA must embrace affirmative action (“The DA needs to face reality”, October 3).
As woke as this policy may be, it is fundamentally flawed and when race is the sole determinant of support to be provided, then it is racist and can never be endorsed. We need a new approach to uplifting the poor and the marginalised (regardless of race).
By sheer demographic numbers, the vast majority of recipients will be black, but not by skin colour selection. Racial classification is crude, lazy, apartheid-era thinking and must be relegated to the trash heap of history. We need to replace entitlement and victimhood with opportunity and merit.
Some will rise and some will fail. That’s life. But continuing a system that enriches connected cadres because of their skin colour is evil, corrupt and does nothing for the masses. It is the voting majority who must face reality, not the DA.
Michael Blain
Via BusinessLIVE
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
KENNETH MOKGATLHE: The DA needs to face reality
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
KENNETH MOKGATLHE: The DA needs to face reality
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.