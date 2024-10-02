Is it only a transitional structure that was meant to provide temporary respite while the country deals with the shock of the ANC’s dismal loss of support, with the hope that as soon as order is restored by the GNU things will go back to where they were before the May 29 elections?
LETTER: Stop trying to sabotage GNU
From my observations the only stumbling block to the success of the government of national unity (GNU) is our failure to understand its status in SA politics (“Hundred days into GNU and cautious optimism holds”, September 25).
Is it only a transitional structure that was meant to provide temporary respite while the country deals with the shock of the ANC’s dismal loss of support, with the hope that as soon as order is restored by the GNU things will go back to where they were before the May 29 elections?
I have to ask this question because according to one news report I read Panyaza Lesufi and Paul Mashatile are already positioning themselves to snatch the presidency at the end of the seventh administration, which could explain their drive to exclude the DA by any means possible from the Gauteng government.
If the GNU succeeds in turning the ship around, will the voters accept being thrown back into the previous state of hopelessness when everything was on the brink of collapse? Not a chance. That would lead to a revolution. Those who dream of the impossible must stop trying to sabotage the GNU and focus on making SA great again. There is no other option.
The ANC had its chance, but blew it. It owes the SA electorate a debt of gratitude for 30 years of wasted patience.
Cometh Dube-Makholwa
Midrand
