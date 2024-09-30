I am writing to express my deep concern about the state of funding for traditional leaders in SA. This issue has become even more pressing with disputes in the AmaZulu Royal Palace in KwaZulu-Natal, which highlight the complexities and inequalities of the matter.
While the role of traditional leaders is acknowledged in our cultural and social fabric, funds must be allocated fairly, with transparency and accountability. At present there appears to be unequal support for some traditional leaders while others are left out.
This selective allocation of funding raises questions about the criteria and justification for such decisions. Moreover, SA is facing severe challenges, including high unemployment, lack of affordable housing for ordinary citizens and the urgent need to address climate change and developmental issues.
These critical areas demand immediate attention and resources, yet public funds are still allocated disproportionately to traditional leadership, without sufficient scrutiny. I strongly urge the government to reassess and review the funding model for traditional leaders.
Any allocation of funds should prioritise the broader needs of the people, including job creation, housing development and tackling the pressing climate and environmental issues. Public resources must be distributed equitably to ensure that all South Africans benefit, rather than disproportionately favouring a select few.
SA’s future depends on addressing these developmental challenges and creating a more inclusive society. I hope this matter will be given the serious consideration it deserves.
Tsepo Mhlongo Orlando East
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: Review funding for traditional leaders
There appears to be unequal support for some leaders while others are left out
I am writing to express my deep concern about the state of funding for traditional leaders in SA. This issue has become even more pressing with disputes in the AmaZulu Royal Palace in KwaZulu-Natal, which highlight the complexities and inequalities of the matter.
While the role of traditional leaders is acknowledged in our cultural and social fabric, funds must be allocated fairly, with transparency and accountability. At present there appears to be unequal support for some traditional leaders while others are left out.
This selective allocation of funding raises questions about the criteria and justification for such decisions. Moreover, SA is facing severe challenges, including high unemployment, lack of affordable housing for ordinary citizens and the urgent need to address climate change and developmental issues.
These critical areas demand immediate attention and resources, yet public funds are still allocated disproportionately to traditional leadership, without sufficient scrutiny. I strongly urge the government to reassess and review the funding model for traditional leaders.
Any allocation of funds should prioritise the broader needs of the people, including job creation, housing development and tackling the pressing climate and environmental issues. Public resources must be distributed equitably to ensure that all South Africans benefit, rather than disproportionately favouring a select few.
SA’s future depends on addressing these developmental challenges and creating a more inclusive society. I hope this matter will be given the serious consideration it deserves.
Tsepo Mhlongo
Orlando East
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.