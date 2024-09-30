A Stats SA fieldworker conducts a census count in Johannesburg. Picture: PAPI MORAKE/GALLO IMAGES
The credibility debate over Census 2022 is a harbinger of a broader issue in SA — our need for reliable data collection, management and storage. While the flaws in the census results have significant implications for public funding of key services, the challenges faced even by small-scale NGOs such as the Do More Foundation reveal the real-world impact of poor data practices on community initiatives.
The Do More Foundation, through its Eat Love Play Talk Programme, disseminates critical public health messages across SA. The impact of this programme is nonetheless hampered by data collection, especially in rural areas. Geographic barriers, language differences and cultural sensitivities are factors that make it difficult to gather accurate information, a critical component to monitor and evaluate the success of these projects.
To mitigate these challenges the foundation has leveraged the benefits of WhatsApp for real-time feedback and data collection, enabling evidence-based decision-making on adjustments to the programme. However, this approach highlights the urgent need for scalable, automated solutions for data collection, particularly in resource-limited environments across SA.
As the government moves towards greater digitalisation with the National Data & Cloud Policy, it’s crucial to support local companies in scaling up digitalisation of data management. Investing in data warehouses or centres will not only protect our own data sovereignty but also empower NGOs and community initiatives to operate more effectively.
Ferdinand Steenkamp Cofounder, Tregter
LETTER: Lessons from flawed census
Debate over credibility of Census 2022 reflects SA’s need for reliable data collection, management and storage
