LETTER: Give Steenhuisen a break

Just three months ago we wouldn’t have dared hope for the situation we find our country in now

30 September 2024 - 15:28
John Steenuisen. Picture: TEBOGO LETSIE
In much the same way as many ANC supporters and officials found it uncomfortable adapting to victory and being in government, rather hankering after the days of the struggle and the questionable freedom of being in opposition, I wonder whether David Gant does not find himself in a similar situation. (“Steenhuisen should resign”, September 26).

Am I the only observer believing our politics has taken a great leap forward, and thinking that just three months ago we wouldn’t have dared hope for the situation we find our country in now? The more the DA and other parties in the government of national unity (GNU) can occupy and excel at (against a dismally low base) positions of responsibility, the faster we will see the green shoots of a realignment and regrouping, and the accompanying economic benefits of the almost undreamed of situation in which the grip of the ANC has been broken.

So Cyril “Whether you like it or not” Ramaphosa will continue for a while to bask in the past, in which he could take an arrogant stance, and John Steenhuisen will have to live for a while with the need to accept that he represents just 20% of the voters. The collective GNU should put points on the scoreboard, make changes where possible, expose corruption and display for all to see what benefits there are when competent, well-meaning people are given the power to take our nation forward.

My advice to Gant is to stop complaining, roll up his sleeves and help us push this vehicle of hope over the rise. We here on the southern tip of Africa do things a bit differently to places such as Scandinavia and Canada, but we do seem to find ourselves and each other when it really matters. If we can get this even half right, our rewards will be enormous.

Michael Hook
Parktown North

LETTER: Steenhuisen should resign

DA leader is compromised and beholden to President Cyril Ramaphosa
4 days ago

John Steenhuisen’s tricky balancing act

In the wake of the Cabanac mess, Steenhuisen  must be realising just how tricky it is to be both DA leader and GNU cabinet minister
1 week ago
