LETTER: The playground politics of renaming Sandton Drive

The corner of Winnie Mandela Drive and Sandton Drive in Johannesburg. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA/BUSINESS DAY
It seems to have passed the notice of the public that the proposal to rename Sandton Drive after Leila Khaled isn’t new. First mooted in the City of Johannesburg council in 2018, it was supported by the ANC, the EFF and Al Jama-ah. The choice of Sandton Drive was deliberate — as councillor Thapelo Amad pointed out, this was “due to the fact that US embassy consulate [sic] resides in the same street”.
In other words, it was a calculated rebuke to the US. From that perspective, the use of Khaled’s name was purposeful, as she was ferociously hostile to the US. Explaining the 1969 hijacking of TWA Flight 840, she said an American aircraft had been chosen because of US support for Israel, and because “we are against America because she is an imperialist country”.
Anyone familiar with ANC and EFF geopolitical rhetoric would understand the attraction. Khaled also represented an uncompromising, militant, “by any means necessary” approach to the Palestinian cause.
The choice of her name rather than, say, that of Yasser Arafat as a generic avatar of Palestinian nationalism (and with greater name recognition in SA), sent an unmistakable message too — an affirmation that a range of strategies are to be commended in confronting “imperialism”. It is a gesture calculated to give maximal offence (and promote extreme division domestically).
Ironically, this is happening as a high-powered SA delegation is in the US, attempting to mend fences and garner support for and investment interest in SA. What would this name change mean practically? Nothing, either the Palestinians or the place of the US in the world. American “imperialism” would not be rolled back a millimetre. Nor would it send US companies heading for the exit.
It would, however, be a gratuitous, reckless statement of hostility. It is the sort of thing that sends a not so subtle message that will probably be responded to in a not so subtle manner: if SA attempts to alienate the US it may find this to be successful. Getting a hearing in the US, as it is now, may become rather more difficult. And to what end?
There is a boundless self-indulgence here — the equivalent of the Johannesburg council giving the US the middle finger, or dropping its trousers to expose its posterior. This is the politics of the playground. Unfortunately, foolishness on playgrounds can be hazardous.
Terence Corrigan Institute of Race Relations
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: The playground politics of renaming Sandton Drive
It seems to have passed the notice of the public that the proposal to rename Sandton Drive after Leila Khaled isn’t new. First mooted in the City of Johannesburg council in 2018, it was supported by the ANC, the EFF and Al Jama-ah. The choice of Sandton Drive was deliberate — as councillor Thapelo Amad pointed out, this was “due to the fact that US embassy consulate [sic] resides in the same street”.
In other words, it was a calculated rebuke to the US. From that perspective, the use of Khaled’s name was purposeful, as she was ferociously hostile to the US. Explaining the 1969 hijacking of TWA Flight 840, she said an American aircraft had been chosen because of US support for Israel, and because “we are against America because she is an imperialist country”.
Anyone familiar with ANC and EFF geopolitical rhetoric would understand the attraction. Khaled also represented an uncompromising, militant, “by any means necessary” approach to the Palestinian cause.
The choice of her name rather than, say, that of Yasser Arafat as a generic avatar of Palestinian nationalism (and with greater name recognition in SA), sent an unmistakable message too — an affirmation that a range of strategies are to be commended in confronting “imperialism”. It is a gesture calculated to give maximal offence (and promote extreme division domestically).
Ironically, this is happening as a high-powered SA delegation is in the US, attempting to mend fences and garner support for and investment interest in SA. What would this name change mean practically? Nothing, either the Palestinians or the place of the US in the world. American “imperialism” would not be rolled back a millimetre. Nor would it send US companies heading for the exit.
It would, however, be a gratuitous, reckless statement of hostility. It is the sort of thing that sends a not so subtle message that will probably be responded to in a not so subtle manner: if SA attempts to alienate the US it may find this to be successful. Getting a hearing in the US, as it is now, may become rather more difficult. And to what end?
There is a boundless self-indulgence here — the equivalent of the Johannesburg council giving the US the middle finger, or dropping its trousers to expose its posterior. This is the politics of the playground. Unfortunately, foolishness on playgrounds can be hazardous.
Terence Corrigan
Institute of Race Relations
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: New election needed
EDITORIAL: Joburg needs an election, not a coronation
MICHAEL O’DONOVAN: How Joburg council killed the golden goose
KEVIN ALLAN: Joburg’s game of mayoral musical chairs distracts from growing liquidity crisis
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Opposition parties welcome Gwamanda’s exit as Joburg mayor
EDITORIAL: Wanted: leaders to save Joburg
Joburg approves R2.5bn loan, while calls grow for mayor to quit
Treasury cracks down on Tshwane and Joburg
JABULANI SIKHAKHANE: Joburg just keeps getting worse
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.