LETTER: Steenhuisen should resign

Agriculture minister John Steenhuisen. Picture: DARREN STEWART
Notwithstanding the “clearing house” the president has rather glibly set up for parties in the government of national unity (GNU) to “find each other” when addressing disputes, John Steenhuisen still faces an inevitable and personal dilemma as he tries to function as both cabinet minister and DA leader (“Ramaphosa sets up clearing house mechanism for GNU disputes”, September 20).
The stark reality is that his admirable attributes and valuable contributions as a leading opposition political figure are fading into insignificance, and he finds himself subservient and beholden to President Cyril “Whether-you-like-it-or-not” Ramaphosa, who has shown contempt for the principles of proportionality and consensuality contained in the statement of intent signed by all parties of the GNU.
Like the late Pravin Gordhan, Ramaphosa talks loudly about fighting corruption but turns a blind eye to it even within the highest levels of government for fear of embarrassing the ANC and its cadres. He disregards the opinions of civil society and business leaders when pushing through objectionable legislation or promoting dubious policies, and has allowed SA to slip into a financial, social and economic mess on his watch.
Steenhuisen and the DA’s diminished status in parliament has diluted the effectiveness of the party that traditionally was the flagship for integrity, accountability, the rule of law, transparency and a social market economy, and has left our country with an official opposition dominated by lunatics, lackeys and looters. It has also caused a great deal of confusion and disillusionment among DA supporters, who are unsure about the future role and purpose of their party.
If the DA insists in remaining in the GNU there is a compelling case for Steenhuisen to resign as agriculture minister, be replaced by an appropriate DA alternative and return to an unambiguous and credible DA leadership role to revitalise its presence and significance in our political spaces.
Alternatively, he could choose to remain as a small cog in Ramaphosa’s overloaded ANC cabinet wheel and resign as leader of the DA to let someone else do that job.
If Ramaphosa is sincere about the “broadly inclusive” composition of his cabinet he should have no problem replacing Steenhuisen with a DA alternate, perhaps even one who actually knows something about agriculture.
David Gant Kenilworth
