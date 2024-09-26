LETTER: Hezbollah targets civilians

Hezbollah has been firing rockets at Israel since October 8 — indiscriminately, not specifically at military targets. It certainly does not inform civilians that it is about to strike, nor does it care who gets hit so long as they are Jews. The same applies to Hamas.
Israel, on the other hand, broadcasts and notifies civilians in areas it is about to attack to clear out of that area for their own safety. Israel has the capability to wipe out entire cities in one go, but chooses not to, using instead targeted force to flush out the enemy, whose strategy is to use civilians as human shields.
The exploding of pagers and walkie-talkies were an example of Israel’s meticulous planning and specific targeting of the enemy, with as little collateral damage to civilians as possible. Only senior Hezbollah staff were issued these tools. It is almost impossible to target an enemy’s command personnel more accurately than this.
Dictators, fanatics and terrorists need to think before starting wars. There are severe consequences, but as demonstrated by Hamas and Hezbollah they have scant regard for the human rights of the very civilians they claim to be fighting for.
Albert Questiaux Via email
Israel notifies civilians in areas it is about to attack
