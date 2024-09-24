At least that is how they were recently described by the UN office of the high commissioner for human rights. Instead I read of “sophisticated attacks”, while the Third Umpire archly inquired why the Iranian ambassador had been carrying a “Hezbollah pager”. The implication is obvious. If you were one of the nearly 3,000 people killed or injured, you probably deserved what was coming to you. You were guilty.
Of what, no-one seems to be able to say. No matter that two children and 10 other civilians were killed in these utterly indiscriminate attacks. No matter that hundreds of people have been permanently blinded. No matter that Hezbollah is also a political party that maintains an extensive social development programme and runs hospitals and educational facilities.
Israel has clearly demonstrated over the last 11 months that it deliberately targets journalists, teachers, health workers, schools, universities and hospitals in Gaza. And indeed at least two of the dead civilians are reported to be health workers. It’s hardly surprising they were also carrying “Hezbollah pagers”.
If Hezbollah had targeted active duty and Israeli Defence Force reservists with a similar strategy without checking to see who was around when the bombs exploded, or indeed what the intended victims were doing (such as driving a vehicle in a crowded area), and thousands of random innocent people were wounded, you would be calling this what it is — a vile act of terrorism.
Simon Rhoades
Via email
LETTER: What about human rights, Business Day?
