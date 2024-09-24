Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Nato deters Russian aggression

24 September 2024 - 18:16
US President Joe Biden is seen speaking on a screem in the press media centre during a Nato summit in Washington, US. File photo: KEN CEDENO/REUTERS
US President Joe Biden is seen speaking on a screem in the press media centre during a Nato summit in Washington, US. File photo: KEN CEDENO/REUTERS

Imraan Buccus’ article is naïve and wishful (“Africans can think for themselves, thank you”, September 23).

Ukraine and Georgia want to join Nato so as not to be invaded and colonised again by Russia, as they have been so many times in the past.

Nato is a defensive alliance that always existed, and still exists, to deter Russian aggression. There’s no other reason. During the Cold War the fear of Soviet invasion and nuclear holocaust was real, and Buccus would do well to delve into this when he talks of independently evaluating Russian lies and propaganda.

Andrew Cripps
Via BusinessLIVE

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

IMRAAN BUCCUS: Africans can think for themselves, thank you

Africans have not been duped, and have every right to be critical of all war crimes
Opinion
1 day ago

IMRAAN BUCCUS: Business’s role in the search for the social democratic sweet spot

ANC-DA cannot resolve our crisis because market fundamentalism has no future in our electoral politics
Opinion
3 months ago

IMRAAN BUCCUS: Press freedom at great risk in the new Cold War

The West tends to be silent when its allies target journalists
Opinion
11 months ago
