Ukraine and Georgia want to join Nato so as not to be invaded and colonised again by Russia, as they have been so many times in the past.
Nato is a defensive alliance that always existed, and still exists, to deter Russian aggression. There’s no other reason. During the Cold War the fear of Soviet invasion and nuclear holocaust was real, and Buccus would do well to delve into this when he talks of independently evaluating Russian lies and propaganda.
Andrew Cripps Via BusinessLIVE
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: Nato deters Russian aggression
Imraan Buccus’ article is naïve and wishful (“Africans can think for themselves, thank you”, September 23).
Ukraine and Georgia want to join Nato so as not to be invaded and colonised again by Russia, as they have been so many times in the past.
Nato is a defensive alliance that always existed, and still exists, to deter Russian aggression. There’s no other reason. During the Cold War the fear of Soviet invasion and nuclear holocaust was real, and Buccus would do well to delve into this when he talks of independently evaluating Russian lies and propaganda.
Andrew Cripps
Via BusinessLIVE
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
IMRAAN BUCCUS: Africans can think for themselves, thank you
IMRAAN BUCCUS: Business’s role in the search for the social democratic sweet spot
IMRAAN BUCCUS: Press freedom at great risk in the new Cold War
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
EU to target groups funding flow of Russia war products, envoy says
BIG READ: Ukraine’s fight is for the world as we know it
German defence chief says Russia could attack Nato within 5 years
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.