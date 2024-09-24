I’ve never understood the Brics grouping, dominated as it is by China, with whom India has border disputes of its own along with Pakistan controlled Kashmir. Modi won’t get much help with that by cosying up to Russia, China’s new best friend.
LETTER: Modi no mediator for Ukraine and Russia
I can’t see Narendra Modi as a mediator in the Russia/Ukraine war. I do see him as a Hindu nationalist wanting what’s best for his admittedly large flock. (“India in good position to bring peace to Ukraine”, September 19).
I’ve never understood the Brics grouping, dominated as it is by China, with whom India has border disputes of its own along with Pakistan controlled Kashmir. Modi won’t get much help with that by cosying up to Russia, China’s new best friend.
Though India’s economy is growing, it is still a minnow compared to China, as are Russia and Brazil with SA a complete also-ran. In trying to play the statesman Modi wants a finger in everyone’s pie for sensible commercial reasons, but whether this makes him a peacemaker is another question.
As a leader of a democracy he knows things get messy, like the current slanging match in America, and I’m sure Indians realise Ukrainians don’t want to live in Vladimir Putin’s version of Stalinist Russia any more than Eastern Europe does.
Best of luck in sorting that out.
Bernard Benson
Parklands
NICHOLAS SHUBITZ: India in good position to bring peace to Ukraine
