Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Lourie out of line

24 September 2024 - 11:17
Nkosana Makate. Picture: ALAISTER RUSSEL
Nkosana Makate. Picture: ALAISTER RUSSEL

I found Gugu Lourie’s recent column on the Please Call Me dispute quite disgusting and offensive (“Justice for Nkosana Makate: Inventor of Please Call Me deserves his due”, September 19).

Can somebody please explain why there is an “entitlement” to a large payout when he was doing his job, for which he received regular payments and full employment? The key word here is “entitlement” — perhaps a bonus was deserved.

I also fail to understand where racism comes into it. More importantly, can Lourie supply evidence of claims that white journalists, in apartheid style, have turned this into a racial issue?

Furthermore, had the writer been a white person would Business Day have published a racially inciting report claiming racism by black journalists? Of course not.

David Wolpert

Sydney, Australia

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number. 

