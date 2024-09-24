Can somebody please explain why there is an “entitlement” to a large payout when he was doing his job, for which he received regular payments and full employment? The key word here is “entitlement” — perhaps a bonus was deserved.
I also fail to understand where racism comes into it. More importantly, can Lourie supply evidence of claims that white journalists, in apartheid style, have turned this into a racial issue?
Furthermore, had the writer been a white person would Business Day have published a racially inciting report claiming racism by black journalists? Of course not.
David Wolpert
Sydney, Australia
LETTER: Lourie out of line
I found Gugu Lourie’s recent column on the Please Call Me dispute quite disgusting and offensive (“Justice for Nkosana Makate: Inventor of Please Call Me deserves his due”, September 19).
