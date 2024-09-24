LETTER: Inflation target rethink needs a more considered, rational approach

When I was an undergraduate student studying for the first of my economics degrees I worked for the University of Cape Town’s student newspaper. My first feature piece was on a conference in 2002 where economics Nobel winner Joseph Stiglitz was keynote speaker.
Stiglitz addressed proposals that the inflation target in SA should be lowered, which he described memorably as “prescribing a frontal lobotomy to cure a headache”. If anything, Stiglitz said, the country should considerraisingthe inflation target since there was no evidence that inflation below 10% causes economic harm.
More than two decades later proponents of a lower inflation target still have little evidence for their view. It is therefore concerning that some, like Mamokete Lijane, continue to endorse this position (Lowering inflation target is the right thing to do”, September 4). Such support, in the absence of robust evidence or sound logic, verges on some combination of pseudoscience and lobbying.
Any proposal to change the inflation target should also not be rushed through as Lijane proposed, but be subject to a robust public process where proponents bring their evidence and arguments to be scrutinised, challenged and debated. I suspect any vaguely credible process will reveal these calls to be unsubstantiated and self-serving, but let proponents make their case.
Parliament is the obvious forum for an open, transparent assessment of a major policy proposal. And I would propose it be expanded to address the legal framing of the SA Reserve Bank’s mandate more broadly. The call for such a dramatic shift to be rushed through in response to the opinions of lobbyists for private financial institutions is deeply flawed and fundamentally undemocratic.
Dr Seán Mfundza Muller Johannesburg
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: Inflation target rethink needs a more considered, rational approach
When I was an undergraduate student studying for the first of my economics degrees I worked for the University of Cape Town’s student newspaper. My first feature piece was on a conference in 2002 where economics Nobel winner Joseph Stiglitz was keynote speaker.
Stiglitz addressed proposals that the inflation target in SA should be lowered, which he described memorably as “prescribing a frontal lobotomy to cure a headache”. If anything, Stiglitz said, the country should consider raising the inflation target since there was no evidence that inflation below 10% causes economic harm.
More than two decades later proponents of a lower inflation target still have little evidence for their view. It is therefore concerning that some, like Mamokete Lijane, continue to endorse this position (Lowering inflation target is the right thing to do”, September 4). Such support, in the absence of robust evidence or sound logic, verges on some combination of pseudoscience and lobbying.
Any proposal to change the inflation target should also not be rushed through as Lijane proposed, but be subject to a robust public process where proponents bring their evidence and arguments to be scrutinised, challenged and debated. I suspect any vaguely credible process will reveal these calls to be unsubstantiated and self-serving, but let proponents make their case.
Parliament is the obvious forum for an open, transparent assessment of a major policy proposal. And I would propose it be expanded to address the legal framing of the SA Reserve Bank’s mandate more broadly. The call for such a dramatic shift to be rushed through in response to the opinions of lobbyists for private financial institutions is deeply flawed and fundamentally undemocratic.
Dr Seán Mfundza Muller
Johannesburg
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
MAMOKETE LIJANE: Lowering inflation target is the right thing to do
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
MAMOKETE LIJANE: Lowering inflation target is the right thing to do
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.