I make it my business to consult widely in respect of any role that I hold in public office. It doesn’t matter that I have been active for 35 years; one is never too old or too experienced to learn from others.
Recently, the DA appointed me shadow MEC for economic development in Gauteng. So, in keeping with my normal approach I reached out to various economists and consulting groups that provide services in economic matters.
Some of these experts I have known for years and their response was immediate and engagements were duly set up. I also sought out new contacts, particularly those who comment on the state of our economy. On two occasions I was told no, they do not engage with politicians and they hoped I would understand. In reply, I thanked them for responding.
However, I have to be honest: I don’t understand. Generally, politicians are not great at economics, with exceptions of course. One need only look at the shape our cities, province and indeed our country, are in to find evidence supporting my point. Surely, economists and their consulting groups should fall over themselves to impart their guidance to those elected to public office, who have a de facto impact on the economy? I would have thought this would be part of their professional ethics.
I get it that they have to earn a living and can’t go about giving away costly research. But wouldn’t it make sense for them to give general advice to public representatives and indicate the existence of research and best practices and where these are to be found, albeit at a price?
However, these consultants did indicate they routinely deal with governments. But they miss the point. By the time politicians get into office they are already elected on a mandate determined by their respective manifestoes and are duty-bound to deliver on those. Unfortunately, many of these mandates are poorly informed economically, to say the least.
Mike Moriarty
LETTER: Give us some advice, please
Politicians, not the just the government, need guidance from economic experts
Mike Moriarty
