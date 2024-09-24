Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Ed*tor*al tak*ng the p*ss

24 September 2024 - 11:11
Picture: 123RF/olegdudko
Picture: 123RF/olegdudko

I was alarmed to discover in my column on these pages on Friday that editorial asterisks have returned to the pages of Business Day, not to cover supposedly offensive n*pples, as in the late apartheid period, but partially to suppress totally inoffensive words (“Ramaphosa seems to be enjoying the GNU ride”, September 20).

My words were presented as follows: “It is arguably better to have Mzwanele Manyi or Carl Niehaus inside the tent p*ssing out than outside p*ssing in, but it is surely better still to have them on a different campsite altogether.”

The only truly offensive words here are Mzwanele Many* and Carl N*ehaus.

Anthony Butler
Cape Town

