I was alarmed to discover in my column on these pages on Friday that editorial asterisks have returned to the pages of Business Day, not to cover supposedly offensive n*pples, as in the late apartheid period, but partially to suppress totally inoffensive words (“Ramaphosa seems to be enjoying the GNU ride”, September 20).
My words were presented as follows: “It is arguably better to have Mzwanele Manyi or Carl Niehaus inside the tent p*ssing out than outside p*ssing in, but it is surely better still to have them on a different campsite altogether.”
The only truly offensive words here are Mzwanele Many* and Carl N*ehaus.
Anthony Butler Cape Town
LETTER: Ed*tor*al tak*ng the p*ss
ANTHONY BUTLER: Ramaphosa seems to be enjoying the GNU ride
