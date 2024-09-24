ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba. Picture: Eugene Coetzee
Your editorial made for cogent reading (“Mashaba’s Tshwane mistake”, September 18). ActionSA needs to look again at the party’s sobering May 29 election result and realise it is now just a spoiler in the game, with little gravitas or influence. Whatever the party may once have stood for or offered has been roundly interrogated and rejected by the voting public. Subsequent by-elections confirm this fact.
Every time ActionSA turns on the DA instead of holding the ANC to account it loses more of whatever little credibility it still has left. Frankly, I’m perplexed that individuals like Athol Trollip remain with ActionSA. It must be a sense of loyalty to Herman Mashaba. Whatever it is, it’s revealing to note that we don’t ever see him attacking the DA. If only his ActionSA colleagues could do the same.
Mark Lowe
Durban
LETTER: ActionSA should consider import of poll result
