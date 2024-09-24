Opinion / Letters

LETTER: ActionSA should consider import of poll result

24 September 2024 - 11:04
ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba. Picture: Eugene Coetzee
ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba. Picture: Eugene Coetzee

Your editorial made for cogent reading (“Mashaba’s Tshwane mistake”, September 18). ActionSA needs to look again at the party’s sobering May 29 election result and realise it is now just a spoiler in the game, with little gravitas or influence. Whatever the party may once have stood for or offered has been roundly interrogated and rejected by the voting public. Subsequent by-elections confirm this fact.

Every time ActionSA turns on the DA instead of holding the ANC to account it loses more of whatever little credibility it still has left. Frankly, I’m perplexed that individuals like Athol Trollip remain with ActionSA. It must be a sense of loyalty to Herman Mashaba. Whatever it is, it’s revealing to note that we don’t ever see him attacking the DA. If only his ActionSA colleagues could do the same.

Mark Lowe

Durban

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Ramaphosa in New York for talks at UN General Assembly

President Cyril Ramaphosa leads SA delegation to the UNGA in New York and SADTU holds its national congress.
Politics
2 days ago

ANC in Gauteng battles to sell Tshwane coalition plan to national leadership

Gauteng leadership is understood to have been given another chance to convince the party it should join a coalition with ActionSA
National
6 days ago

EDITORIAL: Mashaba’s Tshwane mistake

ActionSA’s decision to turn on the coalition it was part of is a naive political move
Opinion
6 days ago
