We have had an extremely challenging weekend in the Free State, Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal due to the heavy snowfall. These are important provinces from an agricultural perspective, and the effect on the livestock sector, in particular — cattle, sheep and goat farming — is on concerning.
It has not yet been possible to assess the impact of the snowfall in these regions. With travel restrictions and difficulty driving around, understanding the consequences for farming may take some time.
The communal areas, where livestock is generally not in good health in some regions in winter because of reduced feed and dry grazing veld, are of special concern. The departments of agriculture in the affected provinces must pay close attention and connect with farmers as soon as travel is permitted and the roads clear up. The type of support farmers will need will be clearer once the scale of the challenge is better understood.
Fortunately for summer crop farmers the snow has fallen when we are out of season. The summer grains and oilseed planting season starts only in mid-October in the country’s eastern regions and begins in mid-November in the western areas. By then weather conditions are likely to have normalised, and the snow may even help improve soil moisture ahead of the planting season.
The prospects for this upcoming season therefore remain positive.
Wandile Sihlobo Agricultural Business Chamber of SA
LETTER: Government must attend to snow-affected farmers
