Mamokete Lijane’s column (“Cutting inflation target is the right thing to do”, September 4) was a further reminder of the SA Reserve Bank’s proposal that SA should lower its inflation target to 3%, instead of the 4.5% midpoint in the existing 3%-6% target range .
Whatever the technical economic merits of such a change (which do exist) we also need to remind ourselves of two key contextual factors that are relevant to a major monetary policy decision.
The decision to introduce inflation targeting in SA in 2000 was accompanied by consultation with at least the two key stakeholders whose price and wage behaviour affect inflationary expectations — business and labour.
Global research on the implementation of inflation targeting over the past decades has confirmed that public support for inflation targeting objectives and means is desirable, and that central banks need to be seen to listen to a range of key stakeholders before making the decision.
Once the technical homework has been done between the Bank and the National Treasury, it needs wider economists’ participation such as from the president’s Economic Advisory Council. Then, as it is conceded that a move to a 3% inflation target would involve “sacrifices”, it would be wise for the Bank to systematically build “sufficient consensus” around the new intended inflation target.
Prof Raymond Parsons North-West University Business School
LETTER: New inflation target will need consensus
Prof Raymond Parsons
North-West University Business School
