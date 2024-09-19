Solly Mapaila. Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times
The SACP’s Solly Mapaila seems to have forgotten that the ANC and its alliance partners had 30 years to prove what they, as a black government, could deliver to the people of SA (“Strange ballad of the g-nu”, September 19).
After all the tolerance and patience shown by SA citizens, who watched helplessly as everything touched by the ANC government dramatically collapsed before their eyes, the May 29 elections proved beyond any doubt that unless something drastic is done we will soon be left with no country to call home.
It is only fair for all those that are opposed to the government of national unity (GNU) to give this form of government five years to prove its worth. How can we forget what our iconic former president, Nelson Mandela, said — that never again shall there be domination of one race over another?
Sadly those who are fighting the inclusion of the DA in the GNU are doing exactly that, trying to have blacks dominate whites. These people are delusional, and presumptuous in assuming that all blacks “feel betrayed” by the inclusion of the DA instead of the EFF and MK.
The majority of blacks do not care about the colour of government, they just want an effective government that is efficient in service delivery and the creation of employment opportunities, so they don’t have to go to bed on empty stomachs wondering where their next meal will come from.
Hands off GNU, it might be our last hope for survival.
Cometh Dube-Makholw Midrand
LETTER: Give GNU a chance
Cometh Dube-Makholw
Midrand
