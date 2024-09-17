Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Trust has been nuked

17 September 2024 - 16:52
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Electricity & energy minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa. Picture: DEON RAATH/RAPPORT/GALLO IMAGES
Electricity & energy minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa. Picture: DEON RAATH/RAPPORT/GALLO IMAGES

Denene Erasmus’ article refers (“Ramokgopa takes swipe at anti-nuclear activists”, September 12).

The problem is that SA citizens don’t trust the ANC regime. We hark back to “Zupta” and the efforts expended on creating a tender and booking an unaffordable nuclear procurement deal with Russia.

So, it’s understandable given the cravenness of the ANC regime, that the mere mention of the word nuclear uttered by a cadre makes us all shiver in our boots. The trust deficit is total.

Andrea Robertson
Via BusinessLIVE

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

Ramokgopa takes swipe at anti-nuclear activists

Energy & electricity minister says lobbyists’ message is not supported by science and evidence
National
5 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
TIISETSO MOTSOENENG: Standard Bank’s retirement ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
TOM EATON: Watching stolidly as veep’s collapse ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
MARK BARNES: What to do with extortionists?
Opinion / Columnists
4.
EDITORIAL: Time for Bank to be brave and slash ...
Opinion / Editorials
5.
CHRIS HUNSINGER: Urgent need to fix the broken ...
Opinion

Related Articles

EDITORIAL: Lessons in Gordhan’s complicated legacy

Opinion / Editorials

CHRIS ROPER: Putin, Mnangagwa and Animal Farm diplomacy

Opinion

CHRIS ROPER: Make South Africa Jake’s again

Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.