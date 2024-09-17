The problem is that SA citizens don’t trust the ANC regime. We hark back to “Zupta” and the efforts expended on creating a tender and booking an unaffordable nuclear procurement deal with Russia.
So, it’s understandable given the cravenness of the ANC regime, that the mere mention of the word nuclear uttered by a cadre makes us all shiver in our boots. The trust deficit is total.
Andrea Robertson Via BusinessLIVE
LETTER: Trust has been nuked
Denene Erasmus’ article refers (“Ramokgopa takes swipe at anti-nuclear activists”, September 12).
Ramokgopa takes swipe at anti-nuclear activists
