LETTER: Prosecute MK thugs now

MK supporters are shown in in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal. Picture: DARREN STEWART/GALLO IMAGES
Siyabonga Gama and his MK benchmates, Brian Molefe and Lucky Montana, are all crooks who were implicated in state capture by the Zondo commission of inquiry (“SIU guns for new MP Siyabonga Gama”, September 16).
Molefe faces fraud, corruption and money-laundering charges from the inflated Transnet tender to procure 1,064 locomotives. The Zondo commission found that he was at the centre of the Gupta brothers’ looting of Transnet coffers.
Gama was reinstated at Transnet a week after Molefe was appointed, despite having been fired for serious irregularities. Zondo found him to have been “centrally involved in key transactions that favoured the Gupta enterprise”.
Zondo also held that former Prasa CEO Lucky Montana directed who should receive lucrative tenders between 2010 and 2015.
The MK parliamentary ranks also include Des van Rooyen, Duduzile Zuma, Mzwanele Manyi and a disgraced former public protector. Its parliamentary leader and official opposition chief whip is an impeached former judge president of the Western Cape High Court. The party leader is another crook, a former SA president who sold his country out to the Gupta brothers and was responsible for state capture that cost SA more than R500bn.
These thugs all belong in jail. That they are instead drawing lucrative taxpayer-funded salaries and benefits as serving MPs, or a presidential pension with enormous perks and security benefits, is a horrific stain on our national fabric, an affront to democracy and shows the finger to our justice system.
It is immoral and obscene. President Cyril Ramaphosa and his unity government buddies in the DA should be doing far more to bring this outrage to an end and see justice prevail.
Mark Lowe Durban
