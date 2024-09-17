Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump reacts at a rally in Las Vegas, Nevada, the US, September 13 2024. Picture: REUTERS/PIROSCHKA VAN DE WOUS
LETTER: Pathetic cultist responses
Your editorial comment on the second assassination on Donald Trump refers (“Climate of violence”, September 17).
The reference to “countless mentally unstable and potentially violent individuals” is all you need to know when you read cultist responses online. They are pathetic. They call Business Day a leftist publication (I can hardly write this without laughing loudly).
They blame “mainstream media”, which of course means everyone other than Fox News and the other “Aliens abducted Elvis!” type of garbage outlets — think obese white men sitting in a basement shouting QAnon-sense into a microphone and you have the idea.
They are fully on board with the racism, lies and hate, of not only Trump but his orange cohort of loonies. Isn’t it just amazing how they refuse to believe their lying eyes and ears. “Covfefe”, meet the “hamberders”.
Rasmus Jensen
Via BusinessLIVE
