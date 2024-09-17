LETTER: Israel apologist ignores facts

A little more than 2-million people inhabited the Gaza Strip at the start of October 2023. By Israel’s own estimates, Hamas had about 30,000 fighters last October. Two months ago The Lancet — arguably the world’s most respected medical journal — published a conservative estimate that Israel had caused the deaths of more than 186,000 Gazans. In the intervening two months the number would reach a quarter-of-a-million.
At the same time the Israeli Defense Force (IDF) told news network CNN that “the majority of Hamas brigades have been dismantled, and most battalions are at a low level of readiness, meaning they cannot function as a military framework”.
The prime minister’s office added that “22 of [Hamas’s battalions] have been dismantled, and no longer function in a military structure, and the IDF is working to dismantle the remaining two”.
What Mokgatlhe would have you believe is that the IDF — “the most moral army in the world” — is so colossally incompetent that in its pursuit of a 30,000-strong militia it accidentally murdered 200,000, constituting 10% of the population. And then —after its mission is all but complete — Israel refused to allow aid missions and reconstructive efforts to save the remaining population, which the UN special rapporteur said (in her “Anatomy of a Genocide” report of March this year) can reasonably be believed to be the victims of an Israeli genocide.
Of course, the SA government — the target of Mokgatlhe’s barb — has had nothing to say about the “Israel-Hamas conflict”. Instead, its substantive motions before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) began with a Genocide Convention article 9 dispute submission regarding the genocide against Gazans, not Hamas.
By remaining silent on the mass murders of Gazans, and speaking only of the conflict with a small militia, Mokgatlhe reprises Israel’s hasbara technique of framing its murder, imprisonment, alienation and assault of civilian populations as defensive military operations.
Consistent with his apologist reading of the news, the writer invokes Iran’s “barbarous” April 14 missile attack on Israel, and reminds the reader of Israel’s right to retaliate. What he fails to mention is that the Iranian attack was itself an act of retaliation, in response to Israel’s earlier fatal missile strike on the Iranian consular compound in Damascus. Rather than attacking “various parts of the country”, the drones and missiles created cover for (presumed hypersonic) missiles that successfully struck two Israeli military bases in the Negev desert. Bases from which the attack on Damascus was carried out.
On the subject of Syria, the writer waxes compassion for 12 Druze child victims of a reported Hezbollah missile strike. Claiming that “the victims were Israeli”, he dribbles around the fact that the killings happened in the Golan, a part of Syria illegally occupied by Israel. Indeed, the only parties who regard Golan as Israeli are the state of Israel, Donald Trump and Mokgatlhe.
After meandering through well-worn Zionist tropes, the author ends his piece by asking what’s stopping the SA government from calling for a ceasefire and hostage release. This question can only be seriously asked if you’re disciplined in ignoring President Cyril Ramaphosa’s February 2024 state of the nation address, or any one of a number of Naledi Pandor’s speeches in which these pleas were expressed.
You must blind an eye to the opening paragraph of SA’s ICJ application, which reads: “SA unequivocally condemns all violations of international law by all parties, including the direct targeting of Israeli civilians and other nationals and hostage-taking by Hamas and other Palestinian armed groups.”
Mokgatlhe could, of course, ask why Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has so assiduously avoided ceasefire agreements to the point of killing Hamas’ lead negotiator in the talks. He could ask what’s being done to release the estimated 9,500Palestinian hostages being held without charge or trial in Israeli jails. What’s stopping him?
Neil Horne
LETTER: Israel apologist ignores facts
SA wants ceasefire and release of Hamas hostages
The title and opening sentence of Kenneth Mokgatlhe’s article exposes the writer’s bias upfront (“SA’s hypocrisy over the Israel-Hamas conflict”, September 16).
Neil Horne
Gardens
