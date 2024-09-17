Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Israel and Hamas deadlocked

Both parties are self-righteous in the destruction of their enemies, innocents included

17 September 2024 - 16:23
An Israeli tank at the Israel-Gaza border. Picture: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS
Unlike the war in Ukraine, where the aggressor is clear, the situation in Gaza is far more complicated, as the two articles you published on September 16 made clear (“Return of the hostages about all that unites Israelis now”, and “SA’s hypocrisy over the Israel-Hamas conflict”).

Both parties hate each other with all the passion history and religion can imbue, and both are self-righteous in the destruction of their enemies, innocents included. Of the two belligerents, Israel lost the public relations campaign long ago by herding Gazans into the proverbial barrel to be shot without mercy. It will take them years to recover from it, if they ever do.

The eventual death toll will be many times greater than that quoted when the denial of food, water and medicines by Israel are accounted for. The attack on Israel on October 7 2023 was appalling in its barbarity, but Hamas will inevitably try to hide behind the fig leaf of Palestinian oppression by a police state for decades. No-one can deny it has a point, and we all know that story here in SA. How they get themselves out of this mess is anyone’s guess.

Bernard Benson
Parklands

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length.

