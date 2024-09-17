Pravin Gordhan will rightly be remembered as a man who stood his ground against state capture and was an ethical and honest leader (“Lessons in Gordhan’s complicated legacy”, September 16). That said, the bar in SA is low.
Gordhan’s economic legacy over the past five years running state enterprises is where his historical dogma caused the most value destruction. He could not get past apartheid, the economic order of the time and the role of whites in it. He could not see past his own history in the struggle, and this prejudiced his forward thinking when he had a large say in running the state’s contribution to the economy.
I am sure if SAA had been liquidated and sold five years ago to the highest bidder, we would now be looking at a resurrected airline with professionals running it that would cost the state nothing, even if it was now run by white leadership or the white businesses (if there is such a thing) that he so disdained. Imagine if it still employed 5,000 people and contributed R50bn to the economy; now we all fly foreign.
We learnt from André de Ruiter’s book that Gordhan accepted the comrades’ “need to feed”, and that he could not understand that free enterprise cannot operate efficiently in a system that pays over the odds for services and employs people because they think they deserve a “job” or need to pay off past “political debts”.
Rob Tiffin Cape Town
LETTER: Gordhan’s dogma destroyed value
Rob Tiffin
Cape Town
