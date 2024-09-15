LETTER: Tide turning against Trump

Republican presidential nominee and former US President Donald Trump. Picture: REUTERS/EVELYN HOCKSTEIN
Former US president Donald Trump does not represent the values of the American people. Throughout history leaders like him with much power and little integrity used real and perceived grievances and fears to undermine democratic institutions and the rule of law.
They use fear, hate and lies in their pursuit of absolute power. They do not tolerate strong people around them who do not dance to their tune without questioning. Trump got rid of such people around him in the White House. Many of them — lifelong Republicans — now speak out about the danger he poses for America and democracy.
The tide is turning and the truth is catching up with him. American people that grew up with democracy voted Trump out of office after four years. Driven by his ego and his desire for revenge after his electoral defeat and his failed efforts to change the outcome, he is now trying to get back into the White House.
In their first debate Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris unmasked him before the eyes of the world (“Betting markets swing in Harris’ favour after debate with Trump”, September 11). He is out of his depth in the real world, where real questions are asked and real answers are expected; where a real debate is expected and not a monologue; and where facts count and fake is exposed.
How ironic that this white racial supremacist man has been exposed by a black woman before the eyes of the world — poetic justice.
Dawie Jacobs Pretoria
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za.
