LETTER: Teamwork can lift Joburg

Engaged citizenry vital for a better future

15 September 2024 - 15:02
Johannesburg's skyline. Picture: 123RF/VANESSA BENTLEY
Lael Bethlehem’s most recent column refers (“Joburg deserves leaders like Siya and Rassie”, September 13).

Leadership with vision, integrity and an eye for detail is one part of the story. Teamwork where all feel valued is the second part. The third part, for the Springboks, is passionate support and pride.

For a city it is engaged citizenry, believing in a better future for their children, and their children’s children. However, without brave leadership the rest falls away into apathy and neglect.

Mike Freedman
Via BusinessLIVE

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

LAEL BETHLEHEM: Joburg deserves leaders like Siya and Rassie

Springboks’ victory and Ellis Park have a lot to teach us about the city’s potential
Opinion
2 days ago
