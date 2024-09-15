Leadership with vision, integrity and an eye for detail is one part of the story. Teamwork where all feel valued is the second part. The third part, for the Springboks, is passionate support and pride.
LETTER: Teamwork can lift Joburg
Engaged citizenry vital for a better future
Lael Bethlehem’s most recent column refers (“Joburg deserves leaders like Siya and Rassie”, September 13).
Leadership with vision, integrity and an eye for detail is one part of the story. Teamwork where all feel valued is the second part. The third part, for the Springboks, is passionate support and pride.
For a city it is engaged citizenry, believing in a better future for their children, and their children’s children. However, without brave leadership the rest falls away into apathy and neglect.
Mike Freedman
Via BusinessLIVE
LAEL BETHLEHEM: Joburg deserves leaders like Siya and Rassie
