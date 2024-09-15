Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Gordhan should have left ANC

15 September 2024 - 15:17
The late Pravin Gordhan. File photo: FREDDY MAVUNDA/BUSINESS DAY

Pravin Gordhan had more moral fibre than most other ANC cadres, but knowing how corrupt the ANC was he should have left that corrupt party a long time ago (“Pravin Gordhan, an activist to the end”, September 13).

Given how most factions within the ANC and EFF gave him (and Nelson Mandela) such a hard time for trying to stop corruption, I wonder if the family should even invite the majority of them to his funeral.

Sibusiso Dube
Via BusinessLIVE

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

SAM MKOKELI: Charming, at times brutal, Gordhan was a complex man

Why persist with the Ramaphosa 2017 campaign when it's obvious he will lose, I asked Pravin Gordhan around June that year. The Ramaphosa campaign was ...
Opinion
18 hours ago

LETTER: Gordhan flourished at Sars

He was free to exercise radical executive leadership
Opinion
11 hours ago

Veteran cabinet minister Pravin Gordhan dies

Ramaphosa pays tribute to an ‘outstanding leader’ and a ‘beacon’ in the fight against corruption
News & Fox
2 days ago

Tributes pour in for Pravin Gordhan

The struggle activist and former minister has been hailed for his principled fight against state capture and his transformation of Sars
National
2 days ago

OBITUARY: Pravin Gordhan, an activist to the end

The lesson from the struggle veteran is that nothing is impossible if your vision, strategy and discipline are aligned
Opinion
2 days ago

Pravin Gordhan, former minister and struggle veteran, has died

Family says Gordhan was committed to building and strengthening public institutions throughout his career as a political activist
National
2 days ago
