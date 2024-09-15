The late Pravin Gordhan. File photo: FREDDY MAVUNDA/BUSINESS DAY
Pravin Gordhan had more moral fibre than most other ANC cadres, but knowing how corrupt the ANC was he should have left that corrupt party a long time ago (“Pravin Gordhan, an activist to the end”, September 13).
Given how most factions within the ANC and EFF gave him (and Nelson Mandela) such a hard time for trying to stop corruption, I wonder if the family should even invite the majority of them to his funeral.
Sibusiso Dube Via BusinessLIVE
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: Gordhan should have left ANC
Pravin Gordhan had more moral fibre than most other ANC cadres, but knowing how corrupt the ANC was he should have left that corrupt party a long time ago (“Pravin Gordhan, an activist to the end”, September 13).
Given how most factions within the ANC and EFF gave him (and Nelson Mandela) such a hard time for trying to stop corruption, I wonder if the family should even invite the majority of them to his funeral.
Sibusiso Dube
Via BusinessLIVE
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
SAM MKOKELI: Charming, at times brutal, Gordhan was a complex man
LETTER: Gordhan flourished at Sars
Veteran cabinet minister Pravin Gordhan dies
Tributes pour in for Pravin Gordhan
OBITUARY: Pravin Gordhan, an activist to the end
Pravin Gordhan, former minister and struggle veteran, has died
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Veteran cabinet minister Pravin Gordhan dies
Tributes pour in for Pravin Gordhan
Pravin Gordhan, former minister and struggle veteran, has died
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.